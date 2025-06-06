Only 8 of 90 lawmakers have perfect attendance — so far

Rep. Anna Abeytia, D-Phoenix, speaking with attendees on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives on opening day of the 57th legislature in Phoenix, Arizona. Rep. Abeytia has the most recorded absences this session. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Key Points:

Eight Republican lawmakers have a chance at perfect attendance

House Democrat has the most absences

The end of the legislative session is near, and only a handful of lawmakers have a chance at getting perfect attendance.

Eight lawmakers of the 90-member Arizona Legislature are still eligible for perfect attendance, according to House and Senate attendance records.

Only one of those legislators sits in the Senate. Sen. Hildy Angius, R-Bullhead City, has been present for each session of the Senate from Jan. 13 to May 7. Anguis was also present during the Senate floor session on May 28.

The seven other members eligible for perfect attendance are all Republican House members: Reps. Reps. Lupe Diaz, R-Benson; Lisa Fink, R-Glendale; Nick Kupper, R-Surprise; Tony Rivero, R-Peoria; Michael Way, R-Queen Creek; Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler; and Speaker Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear.

Rep. James Taylor, R-Litchfield Park, was eligible for perfect attendance until he missed his first day of the session on June 4.

The lawmaker who has been absent the most days is a House Democrat.

Rep. Anna Abeytia, D-Phoenix, has 17 absences this session, more than half a month, and has the fewest number of days present among the 60-member chamber. Of those absences, 15 were excused by Montenegro.

Abeytia said her absences have mostly been related to her 2-year-old child, who often experiences illnesses.

“I will always be a mother first, so when my child is sick, I stay home with her,” Abeytia said.

Abeytia, who is also under scrutiny by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission for late campaign finance reports and spending $48,000 of her Clean Elections funds to her fiance’s consulting firm, has been present for 50 days of the session. The House has had 67 “Actual Days” of the session, or days where members actually took the floor.

Abeytia said during an April 24 Clean Elections Commission meeting that the funds to her fiance’s firm were used for vendor services, including mailers and printed campaign materials.

The House sent the Arizona Capitol Times its attendance records from the start of the session through May 20. The House’s only additional day of session since then was June 4.

If a member shows up to the floor at any point during a day the House is in session, they are listed present, according to the House clerk’s office.

Rep. Joe Chaplik has the fewest number of days present among House Republicans, having been present for 56 days with 11 absences, nine of which were excused.

Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, was only beaten out for more absences by Abeytia and Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Tempe. Travers has been present for 54 days and has 13 excused absences.

In the other chamber, Sens. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek and Rosanna Gabaldón, D-Green Valley, tied with 10 excused absences. Gabaldón was present 48 times this session and Hoffman was present 41 times, according to Senate attendance records.

Hoffman was excused and seated nine times, meaning he was late and still voted, compared to Gabaldon’s two tardies.

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, was present just 37 times, but she was excused late 14 times and had nine excused absences.

Sens. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa and Carine Werner, R-Scottsdale, were not too far from Angius’ perfect attendance, both having just one day in which they were excused and seated, meaning they were late and still voted. Otherwise, they have been present every day.

No senator had any unexcused absences.

The Democrat with the most present days in the Senate was Sen. Lauren Kuby, D-Tempe, with 56 present days and four excused days late.

Reps. Betty Villegas, D-Tucson; Aaron Márquez, D-Phoenix; Chris Mathis, D-Tucson; and Quantá Crews, D-Phoenix, had the best attendance among House Democrats. Each member only had two days excused.

Reps. Sarah Liguori, D-Phoenix, and Lorena Austin, D-Mesa, also have only missed one day of the session, but both were unexcused.