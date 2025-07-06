Church leaders urge Congress to retain solar tax credit

Daniel Baldonado, a contract worker for a steel fabrication company, Ironco Enterprises, installs a series of solar panels on the roof of Wells Fargo Arena on Arizona State University's Tempe campus. (Photo by Brandon Quester/Cronkite News Service)

Scripture teaches us that we have a responsibility to care for all of God’s creation.

As faith leaders in Arizona, we have a duty to lead our congregations, but also to serve the broader community as well as future generations. For us, that means leaving the land, water and air we share better than we found it.

Arizona is already experiencing record-setting heat waves virtually every summer as well as ongoing drought, and the risk of weather disasters like wildfires and floods are more and more common. Just like other Arizona homeowners, we see higher and higher power bills because of these sustained weeks and months with temperatures over 100°F. But because of our responsibility as leaders of our congregations and in the communities we serve, we wanted to be proactive: transition to more clean energy usage, reduce our carbon footprint and reduce our utility costs.

As congregations, we rely on tithes from our members to pay for much of our operations, so we don’t keep large margins or cash reserves. Almost every dollar we receive goes back to the community, so we’re always looking for responsible ways to lower our costs. But we were worried about the possibility of high up-front costs preventing us from being able to make a decision that we knew would save more money over the long-term.

Fortunately, a few years ago Congress enacted clean energy tax credits that allow businesses, homeowners, nonprofits and houses of worship to transition to solar. Those tax credits reduced the cost of installation by 30% — a huge savings that will also result in lower utility costs over the long-term. And because we are tax exempt, we were able to apply for Direct Pay to enjoy those same savings.

For all of our congregations, the 30% incentive was an important factor in the decision to make the investment in solar.

However, these important tax credits that thousands of Arizona households and nonprofits have been able to use to transition to solar, are in jeopardy. Congress is considering legislation that would repeal these incentives by the end of the year and raise the costs of investing in clean energy. In fact, we know of faith leaders who are hoping to take advantage of Direct Pay in the next year or two. Getting rid of these investments would also put many Arizonans who work in the clean energy industry out of work. That’s why we urge Congress to protect — not repeal — these clean energy tax credits because they’re saving Arizonans money while delivering real benefits to our state and communities.

Rev. Rebekah Krevens, Foothills Christian Church, Glendale

Rev. Dr. Guillermo Márquez-Sterling, The Church of the Red Rocks, Sedona

The Reverend James C Rhodenhiser, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Litchfield Park

Rev. William Utke, Desert Garden United Church of Christ, Sun City West

Charles P Brown, executive director, Franciscan Renewal Center, Scottsdale

Fr. Page Polk OFM, Rector, Our Lady of the Angels Church, Franciscan Renewal Center

Father Vincent Nguyen OFM, vicar-rector, Our Lady of the Angels Church, Franciscan Renewal Center

Deacon Herve Lemere, Our Lady of the Angels Church, Franciscan Renewal Center