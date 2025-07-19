Conflict defined the 2025 legislative session, will it set the stage for 2026?

Governor Katie Hobbs delivering the 2025 State of the State Address on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Key Points:

House left adrift by loss of chief of staff

Conflicts followed, but likely won’t stick

Election cycle to flare tensions next session

Conflict — whether between lawmakers, caucuses or chambers — is a natural fact of any legislative session, and this session was no exception.

Beyond intraparty splits and squabbles over bills, some observers noted key events colored this session and stand to shift the next. One of the most prominent events was the loss of the House of Representatives majority chief of staff and the ousting of the Senate majority leader after a series of seconds on unwelcome budget amendments.

But, despite pointed press releases, barbed floor speeches, failed bills, a particularly fiery budget process and a last minute change in leadership, lobbyists, consultants and a lawmaker say any wreckage left after the end of session typically becomes long forgotten by the time lawmakers convene again in January.

Still, 2025 created a point of reflection for political analysts. Which lawmakers fared well? Which stoked proverbial fires? What factors came to impact legislation and budget negotiations? And how does all of that stack up for the future?

And with the election approaching, tensions are likely to flare again, mirroring the national political landscape as lawmakers polish their portfolios for voters.

“I don’t know that I’m going to observe anything earth shattering, beyond common sense here, that both sides are going to get dug in even more,” consultant Jason Rose said. “So the sausage making might be even more colorful next year because of the election than it was this year.”

The session started out standard. But in February, longtime House Chief of Staff Michael Hunter departed his post, leaving a key position in the chamber vacant.

Nick Ponder, senior director of Government Affairs at High Ground Consulting, said Hunter’s departure effectively left the House a “ship without a rudder.”

“The abrupt departure of Michael Hunter remained a challenge for the House,” Ponder said. “It would be for almost any legislative body, because of his depth of knowledge and experience.”

The House persisted without a chief of staff, but not without its share of obstacles.

Members clashed over supplemental funding to the Division of Developmental Disabilities, specifically after stonewalling from Rep. Matt Gress, R-Scottsdale, and Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria. That only ended after Rep. Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler, cut out of the caucus and worked across the aisle to get a clean continuation passed.

There were also some terse exchanges between Republicans over legislation to impose higher penalties for stolen valor, and the Axon saga, a conflict spawned by the business’s efforts to create a massive headquarters in Scottsdale, drew further lines in the sand between lawmakers.

And then came the budget — marked by a House head start, fractured fiscal approaches, some knock-down, drag-out soliloquies against the opposing chamber, an Italian wedding and a premature sine die.

But it all led to a budget with the blessing of both chambers and the governor.

“Two thirds of chambers voted for the budget. Not everyone’s happy. But how many budgets are people really happy (with)? Especially when you have divided government,” consultant Barrett Marson said.

Though Gress missed the final budget vote, he said the end of the year sparring is par for the course.

“Every legislative session ends with tension. Bills die, bills get voted down. Bills never get heard,” Gress said. “The interim is a healing time for members. They go back to their districts, they can decompress from activity at the Capitol, and then we all rally again on opening day. We’re excited to see each other and regroup.”

Marson similarly noted the need to have some semblance of a bounce back in the Legislature.

“If every little slight is going to be the armageddon for you, you’re not going to live a productive legislative career,” Marson said.

At the end of the session, though, the powers that be saw a shift, specifically with Senate majority leader Janae Shamp booted and replaced with Sen. John Kavanagh — a change consultants say could alter the dynamics of the Senate and create new tension.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in the Arizona State Senate or you’re working at Circle K, demotions are not wonderful for the locker room, so it’ll be interesting to see her approach with the team over the next year,” consultant Jason Rose said. “When you look at someone like John Kavanagh, who is both very conservative but also sagacious and practical, you clearly see a chamber and a body that’s looking to and leaning on that.”

The next session also brings lawmakers closer to an election, which could change the dynamics among elected officials, especially those seeking higher office.

Rose pointed to Senate President Warren Petersen as one example, noting that he is running for attorney general while concurrently serving as the Senate President.

“(Attorney General Kris) Mayes is among the most talented elected officials, like her, or not, in the last 20 years in Arizona, and that positioning battle between those two is really going to be something,” Rose said. “That’s Pay Per View political Arizona television, right there.”

In reflecting on the legislative session as a whole, Rose said, like any legislative session, the results ranged from “good to goofy to outrageous” but said neither Republicans, Democrats nor Gov. Katie Hobbs is unlikely to see any real impact politically.

“I don’t think the Governor and the Democrats or the Republicans did anything earth shattering that’s going to affect their prospects,” Rose said.