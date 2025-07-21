Only 900 children to benefit from Arizona’s child care subsidy

Key Points:

Arizona parents who are eligible for subsidized child care can once again get in line. However, be warned — the $125.9 million allocated won’t be nearly enough.

In fact, initial estimates indicate that the recent allocation will assist only 900 children in 530 families. There are currently around 6,100 youngsters from nearly 3,700 families on the list.

And Stacey Reinstein, deputy assistant director of the Department of Economic Security, stated on July 21 that the system is designed so that those at or below the federal poverty level — $26,650 per year for a family of three — will be the first to qualify. She said there are about 2,200 children on the list who fit that category.

Reinstein said, however, that there’s a chance there will be enough money to help even some who are not yet on the list, particularly if they fall into that poverty level category.

They would have to wait their turn, but if they are among the most needy, they still would have a better chance of getting help than those who may have been on the list longer but have higher incomes.

This will be the first major dent in a waiting list that has been in place for years.

Arizona didn’t have a wait list until lawmakers cut state funding under the administration of Gov. Jan Brewer. The list shrank in 2018 when the state got a federal grant.

Then, when COVID-19 hit, Arizona received $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 funds for child care.

Barbie Prinster, executive director of the Arizona Early Childhood Education Association, said what also happened is the state finally updated its reimbursement rate for child care centers, the first time since 2000. That was no problem with those federal dollars coming in.

But then the federal funds dried up.

Last year, lawmakers provided $12 million in state funds — the first state dollars in a dozen years.

“However, that wasn’t enough money to fund the system,” Prinster said, not only because of the number of applicants, but also because of the higher reimbursement rate. “So that’s why the wait list had to start.”

Eligibility starts with income.

Strictly speaking, the program provides subsidized child care for families making less than 165% of the federal poverty level, about $43,972 for a family of three.

But the chances of anyone above the federal poverty level getting aid depend on how far those dollars stretch.

Reinstein said the system set up by DES will first use the funds to help the neediest of families. Only when — and if — there is money left will DES start funding those at 110% of the federal poverty level.

And, as dollars remain available, those in subsequent higher income categories will get help, up to that 165% limit. She said this “phased release” means that, in the end, there could be more than 900 children who get care from the funds lawmakers have made available.

There is, however, a catch.

Some children get to skip the line entirely.

That includes those who receive cash from DES, such as recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families who are employed, and those in a grant diversion program who are seeking employment. They are considered categorically eligible.

The same applies to children referred from the Department of Child Safety.

But there’s something else.

Except for those who automatically qualify, a parent has to work at least 20 hours a week. What that means, Prinster said, is there’s no help for those who want to go out and search for a job.

“The people that want to go to work are screwed,” she said.

Reinstein acknowledged that gap.

“If they don’t meet the current DES child care eligibility requirements, we are limited with that,” she said. “I think there are multiple ways that people can seek assistance, whether it’s through their child care provider or through their community to help support that.”

None of what DES provides is free of charge.

“The federal government requires families to share in the cost of care through a copayment,” Reinstein said, with that linked to family income. But even those at or below the federal poverty line are supposed to pay $1 per day for each child.

Prinster, whose organization represents private licensed child care centers, said that kind of copay is important for parents “having some skin in the game and having a little bit of responsibility.”

She said, though, that there’s another factor, based on the rates providers charge, which can vary depending on the child’s age.

“So let’s say DES is reimbursing me $300 a week for an infant, but I charge $350,” Prinster said.

“The business can choose whether or not they want to charge that difference,” she said. “Nine times out of 10 they’re not going to be able to afford it,” what with many parents possibly making only the minimum wage of $14.70 an hour.

The state is currently sending letters and text messages to those on the wait list who are the most in need. That provides a way to connect them with DES caseworkers.

However, not everyone who received the messages may be in line for care, as a family’s situation may have changed since they first went on the wait list a year ago, whether due to a higher income or a child now being older and no longer needing daycare.

And that, in turn, raises the question of whether additional slots will be available.

How to apply:

Anyone already on the waitlist need not submit a new application, although they must respond to any letter or message they receive from DES to ensure they remain eligible and still require care.

Anyone else can apply online at “atozarizona.gov,” which provides links for child care assistance and other state services, including food stamps, unemployment benefits, and help with utility bills.

Paper applications also can be submitted at any DES office. There is a link at “des.az.gov/find-your-local-office” to search.

DES says eligibility determination is not based on the method of application.