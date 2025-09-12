Arizona’s heat deaths may be down, but they’re not out

Roberto Delaney, left, places a bag of ice in a cooler as Charlie Sanders, right, looks on, as both try to stay cool inside their tent at a homeless encampment Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Maricopa County health officials have confirmed that just under half as many heat deaths have occurred in Arizona’s end of the summer period than last year.

According to the county’s heat dashboard, there have been 97 confirmed heat-related deaths in 2025 through Sept. 6. At this time last year, county officials had confirmed 177 heat-related deaths.

Another 406 deaths are currently under investigation to be heat-related, but it is unlikely the medical examiner will attribute them all to a heat-related event. Similar numbers were investigated last year, too.

Most of the heat-related deaths in 2025 have involved substances. The county has determined 62% of fatalities involved drugs, alcohol or medications and 48% of deaths were among unhoused people.

Will Humble, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told the Yellow Sheet Report that fewer heat-related deaths should not be a reason for the state to stop funding programs to address extreme heat and transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

State lawmakers do show what they prioritize with the state budget, and Humble said state lawmakers could show they’re serious about preventing heat-related deaths by allocating funds to address extreme heat.

The Department of Health Services is requesting $5.7 million in ongoing general fund appropriations for extreme heat mitigation in its fiscal year 2027 budget request. According to the department, these funds would allow it to establish a statewide heat call center and implement a program to transport people to cooling centers around the state.

“Cooling centers are invaluable in Arizona because they can prevent heat-related deaths and illnesses by providing a safe, air-conditioned space for vulnerable populations like the elderly, homeless, and low-income individuals to escape dangerous temperatures. The demand for essential heat supplies has surged due to direct requests from community members and partners,” the department’s request states.

According to the department, federal funding grants previously supported heat-related activities, but there is uncertainty about the continuation of that funding under the Trump administration.