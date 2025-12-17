Kathleen Wiebke, champion of Arizona education, passes away

Key points:

Kathleen Wiebke, a longtime educator, mentor, leader and recent appointee to the State Board of Education, has died, according to a statement from the board president on Monday.

She leaves a legacy in public education spanning more than four decades.

“Dr. Wiebke’s legacy is one of service, leadership, and deep care for the next generation. The State Board will miss her thoughtful inquiry, generosity of spirit, and devotion to Arizona’s students,” Board President Katherine Haley said in a statement.

Wiebke started her career in 1981 at Paradise Valley Unified School District, where, over the course of 19 years, she taught special education, second, third and fifth grade. She was Arizona’s first National Board Certified Teacher.

She then ascended to serve as principal of Desert Trails Elementary School and simultaneously served as a mentor to new teachers in the district until 2003

After a stint at the Arizona Department of Education as deputy associate superintendent for highly qualified professionals from 2003 to 2005, Wiebke took over as executive director of Northern Arizona University’s K-12 Center.

Under her purview, the center continuously worked to expand and improve professional development, mentorship, and support for Arizona’s educators.

She also served on the National Education Association’s Commission on Effective Teachers and Teaching.

Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association, remembered Wiebke as a “champion for Arizona’s public schools and the dignity of the teaching profession.”

“Year after year, she showed creativity and courage in her fight to support high-quality teaching and ensure educators are honored and respected,” Garcia said in a statement.

She continued, “As we continue working to make Arizona the best place to teach and learn, our union will remember Dr. Wiebke as a steadfast advocate for professional development and mentorship opportunities that help teachers do their best work for students across the state.”

Wiebke retired in 2023. Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed Wiebke to serve on the State Board of Education in March 2025.

“The Arizona State Board of Education is grateful for Dr. Wiebke’s contribution and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the lives she impacted,” Haley said.

In a statement, Gov. Katie Hobbs said it was an “honor” to appoint Wiebke earlier this year.

“Her unwavering commitment to supporting and developing educators and students leaves a lasting legacy that will benefit Arizona for future generations to come,” Hobbs said. “My thoughts are with her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Arizona has lost a true champion for education, but her impact will endure.”