Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Arizona needs more workforce housing, HB2926 can get us there

Selina Bliss, Guest Commentary//January 28, 2026//

Home>Commentary>

Arizona needs more workforce housing, HB2926 can get us there

A man labors from an electronic lift in Mesa, Arizona, in November 2025. (Brock Blasdell / Arizona Capitol Times)

Arizona needs more workforce housing, HB2926 can get us there

Selina Bliss, Guest Commentary//January 28, 2026//

Selina Bliss

As a member of the Arizona State Legislature, I am proud to introduce the Workforce Housing Accelerator Act, HB2926, a bill aimed at addressing the critical shortage of workforce housing in our state. This legislation includes key provisions such as tax relief for workforce construction, streamlined approval processes, rural contractor support and increased accountability to ensure that benefits go to real workforce housing developers.

One of the main components of this bill is the exemption of the state’s portion of the prime contracting sales tax for qualified workforce construction. This tax relief will help lower the overall cost of construction, making it more feasible for builders to create housing units for Arizona families. By providing this financial incentive, we can increase the number of workforce housing units produced and make homeownership more attainable for families just starting out or seniors looking to downsize.

Additionally, the Workforce Housing Accelerator Act allows certified builders to begin vertical construction and pre-sales while infrastructure work is still being completed on other lots. This will reduce the carrying cost timeline and therefore be another lever to reduce the cost of production. This will also help expedite the construction process and get affordable housing units on the market faster, addressing the urgent need for more housing options in our communities.

Furthermore, this bill requests that cities create a fast-track permitting lane for workforce housing projects, to include having a designated point of contact at the city. This new process ensures that developers can navigate the approval process more efficiently. By streamlining the permitting process, we can reduce delays and bureaucratic red tape that often hinder the development of affordable housing projects.

In conclusion, HB2926, is a crucial piece of legislation that will help address the workforce housing crisis in Arizona. By providing tax relief, streamlining approval processes, and increasing accountability, we can make significant strides in increasing the availability of workforce housing for our residents. I urge my colleagues in the Legislature to support this bill and help make homeownership and affordability a reality for more Arizonans.

Selina Bliss is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives. She has represented Legislative District 1 since 2023. 

Tags: Certified builders, arizona families, Selina Bliss, Workforce Housing, HB2926, Workforce Housing Accelerator Act, homeownership, Arizona State Legislature, Rural contractors

Related Content

Measles cases soar as politicians target vaccines

[caption id="attachment_497191" align="alignleft" width="200"] Dr. Steve R. Brown[/caption] The new year of[...]

January 28, 2026
Students learn about local varieties of produce during a National School Lunch Week event at Nottingham Elementary School in Arlington, VA. (Lance Cheung / USDA.gov via Flickr)

Cartwright Elementary’s return to a 5-day work week is a necessity

[caption id="attachment_497175" align="alignleft" width="153"] Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix.[/caption] C[...]

January 27, 2026

When state rhetoric collides with federal law, public safety suffers

[caption id="attachment_497172" align="alignleft" width="232"] Brandon Burley[/caption] Arizona has a long [...]

January 27, 2026

Let’s work together to keep Maricopa’s elections secure

[caption id="attachment_497160" align="alignleft" width="214"] Kate Brophy-McGee[/caption] It’s an import[...]

January 23, 2026
Proposition 400, Maricopa County, light rail

Phoenix voters approved the CapEx and I-10 light rail expansion. It’s time for the city council to...

Versión en español disponible a continuación [caption id="attachment_497150" align="alignleft" width="20[...]

January 23, 2026

Neighborhoods disappear one short-term rental at a time

[caption id="attachment_497141" align="alignleft" width="225"] Ann Kelly[/caption] The holidays remind us o[...]

January 23, 2026

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.