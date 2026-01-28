Arizona needs more workforce housing, HB2926 can get us there

As a member of the Arizona State Legislature, I am proud to introduce the Workforce Housing Accelerator Act, HB2926, a bill aimed at addressing the critical shortage of workforce housing in our state. This legislation includes key provisions such as tax relief for workforce construction, streamlined approval processes, rural contractor support and increased accountability to ensure that benefits go to real workforce housing developers.

One of the main components of this bill is the exemption of the state’s portion of the prime contracting sales tax for qualified workforce construction. This tax relief will help lower the overall cost of construction, making it more feasible for builders to create housing units for Arizona families. By providing this financial incentive, we can increase the number of workforce housing units produced and make homeownership more attainable for families just starting out or seniors looking to downsize.

Additionally, the Workforce Housing Accelerator Act allows certified builders to begin vertical construction and pre-sales while infrastructure work is still being completed on other lots. This will reduce the carrying cost timeline and therefore be another lever to reduce the cost of production. This will also help expedite the construction process and get affordable housing units on the market faster, addressing the urgent need for more housing options in our communities.

Furthermore, this bill requests that cities create a fast-track permitting lane for workforce housing projects, to include having a designated point of contact at the city. This new process ensures that developers can navigate the approval process more efficiently. By streamlining the permitting process, we can reduce delays and bureaucratic red tape that often hinder the development of affordable housing projects.

In conclusion, HB2926, is a crucial piece of legislation that will help address the workforce housing crisis in Arizona. By providing tax relief, streamlining approval processes, and increasing accountability, we can make significant strides in increasing the availability of workforce housing for our residents. I urge my colleagues in the Legislature to support this bill and help make homeownership and affordability a reality for more Arizonans.

Selina Bliss is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives. She has represented Legislative District 1 since 2023.