Lab meat debate ignores Arizona’s water challenges

Lab meat has become a contentious topic within the Arizona Legislature over the past few years. Lawmakers have proposed laws regulating these products, from labeling requirements to outright bans. The race to regulate emerging meat substitutes is gaining momentum in 2026.

However, Rep. Lupe Diaz has taken a more aggressive approach with HB2791. This bill bans the sale of cultured meat with a penalty of up to 18 months in state prison.

Diaz, a Republican, raises several valid concerns regarding artificial meat and its potential future health effects, as well as its impact on Arizona’s cattle industry. But banning this emerging technology overlooks Arizona’s water crisis.

Agriculture is the biggest consumer of water in the state, and the faltering Colorado River negotiations and growing scrutiny of groundwater usage are putting additional pressure on Arizona’s water supply.

Selling test tube beef will not replace your traditional porterhouse, nor will it be the end of the cattle industry. Both products can co-exist in the meat aisle. Policymakers should tread lightly because Arizona doesn’t have the luxury of restricting potential water conservation tools, as water is one of our most scarce resources.

According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, irrigated agriculture accounts for 72% of water consumption statewide, compared to the meager 22% used by municipal and residential consumers. Alfalfa is one of the most water-intensive crops grown in the state, produced to feed cattle.

Lab-grown meat will not catastrophically disrupt the cattle industry. But expanding alternatives to animal protein options could reduce pressure from water-intensive agriculture over time. Given the growing restrictions on water supply, policymakers shouldn’t rule out water conservation options, even if they offer modest returns.

We need to consider the reality of Arizona’s current water supply. Prohibiting innovations in food production might satisfy specific constituencies, but it doesn’t address the water scarcity plaguing a landlocked state.

Most of the opposition to cultured meat stems from the misconception that it will replace traditional beef. Arizona’s cattle industry can rest easy. Lab meat remains a niche, pricey product, with prices averaging $17 to $29 per pound.

Consumer surveys confirm that meat is here to stay. Purdue University found that roughly 60% of the respondents would try lab meat. A separate study, however, found that only 6% of people surveyed wanted to purchase it regularly. Nevertheless, nearly 90% of Americans consume conventional meat. For most shoppers, lab meat is an option, not a replacement.

Lab meat isn’t likely to displace ranchers, nor will it disrupt traditional beef consumption. Both can co-exist at the local grocery store without threatening an industry central to Arizona’s economy. Lawmakers shouldn’t rush to prohibit emerging technology without evidence – they risk limiting consumer choice.

Arizona is currently facing enormous pressure on its water supply. The Legislature should be welcoming any innovations that could help reduce agricultural water use. Since the Colorado River is currently operating under a Tier 1 shortage, Arizona is currently facing an 18% cut in its water allocation this year. If the Basin states cannot agree, the federal government may press Arizona even more. The Lower Basin could face “shortages up to 1.48 million acre-feet.”

The stakes for Arizona are high. Even if lab meat only offers modest relief, Arizona is in no position to close the door to new methods of water conservation. The initiatives to ban cultured animal products fail to consider the reality of the water shortages – symbolic political gestures are not going to secure our water supply.

Instead of banning lab meat, lawmakers could find a middle ground for regulating this new form of food production. Rep. Quang Nguyen has proposed HB2672, which establishes labeling requirements. It protects consumer choice and promotes transparency, hence helping shoppers make informed decisions, while it’s a balanced approach to regulating cultivated meat.

Banning lab meat would be a disservice to Arizonans and may discourage future innovation in food production that could help save water. The current state of water insecurity in the Southwest requires us to find new ways to conserve our water supply. Lab meat might be worth a shot.

Peter Clark is an Arizona-based writer.