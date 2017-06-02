Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Public education advocates bemoan school money still not enough
Education issues captured much of the attention this legislative session, but public school advocates say they’re disappointed with the outcome.
It’s hard to argue the budget doesn’t focus on education when much of the new spending focuses on K-12 or university education initiatives. The fiscal year 2018 budget adds $163 million above inflation funding to schools.