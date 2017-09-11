Feds: Ruling explaining Arpaio’s conviction should be tossed

Prosecutors say a ruling that explains the reasons for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s conviction should be thrown out now that he has been pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a filing Monday that it agreed with Arpaio’s attorneys who argued the lawman’s conviction and the 14-page ruling should be voided.

The prosecutors say the case and any punitive consequence from it are mooted by the pardon.

The filing brings Arpaio’s criminal case one step closer to a conclusion after his attorneys argued the ruling should be tossed in a bid to clear their client’s name.

Two weeks ago, Trump pardoned Arpaio’s contempt of court conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge’s 2011 order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.