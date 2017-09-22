Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Bookworm governor – a study in the words of leaders
Gov. Doug Ducey doesn’t read much fiction. But five books focused on management, team-building and conservative politics top his list of works that have influenced him as a CEO and governor. He requires his senior staff to read two of them: “Government That Works” and “The Conservative Heart.” And the books speak to Ducey’s underlying philosophy ...