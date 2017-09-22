Quantcast
Bookworm governor – a study in the words of leaders (access required)

Bookworm governor – a study in the words of leaders (access required)

By: Rachel Leingang September 22, 2017 , 4:10 am

Gov. Doug Ducey doesn’t read much fiction. But five books focused on management, team-building and conservative politics top his list of works that have influenced him as a CEO and governor. He requires his senior staff to read two of them: “Government That Works” and “The Conservative Heart.” And the books speak to Ducey’s underlying philosophy ...

