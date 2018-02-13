Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Ducey signs bill partially funding cost of special election

Ducey signs bill partially funding cost of special election

By: The Associated Press February 13, 2018 , 2:47 pm

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation providing $2.5 million to Maricopa County to run a special election to replace former Rep. Trent Franks.

Ducey signed the bill Tuesday funding the special primary and general elections after the Legislature voted to approve the legislation.

Maricopa County estimates the election will cost $3.5 million. The Senate sponsor of the bill has said the county may be able to come back for more cash but there is no guarantee.

The costs are for a Feb. 27 primary and an April 24 general election.

Twelve Republicans and two Democrats are on the primary election ballot. Each party’s top vote-getter moves on to the general election.

Franks resigned Dec. 8 amid sexual harassment allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

state-house-web

Committee nominates 2 men, 1 woman for state House seat

A Republican precinct committee in Yuma has nominated three people to fill the state House seat vacated by Rep. Don Shooter.