Ducey signs bill partially funding cost of special election

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation providing $2.5 million to Maricopa County to run a special election to replace former Rep. Trent Franks.

Ducey signed the bill Tuesday funding the special primary and general elections after the Legislature voted to approve the legislation.

Maricopa County estimates the election will cost $3.5 million. The Senate sponsor of the bill has said the county may be able to come back for more cash but there is no guarantee.

The costs are for a Feb. 27 primary and an April 24 general election.

Twelve Republicans and two Democrats are on the primary election ballot. Each party’s top vote-getter moves on to the general election.

Franks resigned Dec. 8 amid sexual harassment allegations.