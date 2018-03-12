Quantcast
The Breakdown, Episode 10: Pardon me

By: Katie Campbell March 12, 2018 , 4:00 am

 

Teachers celebrate after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Senate Republicans announced they reached a tentative deal to end a statewide teachers' strike by giving them 5 percent raises in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)

Pardon the noise – the soothing sounds of Capitol traffic are back this week, but so are our reporters with the latest.

The list of people who have received pardons or commutations from Gov. Doug Ducey is short. His record puts him behind his predecessors from both parties, and there’s no clear evidence of whether that will change as her nears the end of his first term.

And some members of the Legislature weren’t especially willing to pardon one of their own last week. Freshman Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, stunned some with the delivery of Kotex pillows to members of both parties with cameras in tow.

But the Legislature might have bigger things to worry about on the horizon. After seeing their colleagues in West Virginia strike successfully for a 5 percent raise, Arizona teachers are wondering if it’s their turn.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes.

Music in this episode included “Little Idea” and “Tomorrow” by Bensound.

