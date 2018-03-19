Quantcast
Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package

By: The Associated Press March 19, 2018 , 2:19 pm

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants more school resource officers and school mental health spending, a new way to remove guns from unstable people and technology fixes to get state convictions into the federal gun background check system faster.

But Monday’s proposal from the Republican governor falls short of what Democrats and students who have been protesting school shootings want. The governor makes no proposal to require background checks on private sales or at gun shows or ban bumpstock devices that allow rifles to fire like machineguns. Those are centerpieces the students want to decrease shootings.

The governor’s office rolled out the proposal more than a month after a Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead and triggered protests from students across the nation.

Ducey held separate talks with prosecutors, school superintendents, students, parents, law enforcement officials and others two weeks ago as he crafted the plan.

