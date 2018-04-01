Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Arizona Legislative Council concludes Ducey’s water proposal is likely unconstitutional
Council says CAWCD has exclusive authority over ‘excess’ water
The conclusion of Ken Behringer, counsel for the Arizona Legislative Council, will further complicate Gov. Doug Ducey’s efforts to pass a plan that aims to prevent levels in Lake Mead from falling below thresholds that would trigger catastrophic reductions in Arizona’s water allocation.