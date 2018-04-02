Quantcast
Victory, of a sort, for Jones in CD5 (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 2, 2018 , 4:56 pm

A Superior Court judge dismissed Christine Jones’ lawsuit stemming from Maricopa County election officials’ policy toward provisional voters during her 2016 campaign for CD5, but Jones is declaring victory, saying the ruling affirmed her assertion that the practice was unconstitutional. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 2 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

