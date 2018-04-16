Quantcast
The Breakdown, Episode 14: Enough is enough?

By: Katie Campbell April 16, 2018

 

Members of Arizona Educators United protest on April 10 as Gov. Doug Ducey gives his weekly KTAR interview. Dozens of teachers, students and other public education advocates marched outside as the temperature in Phoenix reached 100 degree for the first time this year. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Gov. Doug Ducey offered teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020, but will that be enough to satisfy their demands?

Leaders of Arizona Educators United took to Facebook to respond to the governor’s plan, pointing out Ducey had left out support staff and overall funding for public education.

Members of the grassroots movement who have been debating a potential strike are also raising questions of where the proposed funding will come from and how Ducey can ensure the plan remains in place in the years to come.

And all the while, the governor’s proposal is not yet a guarantee. The Legislator still has to approve it.

Music in this episode included “Little Idea,” “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

