The Breakdown, Episode 14: Enough is enough?

Gov. Doug Ducey offered teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020, but will that be enough to satisfy their demands?

Leaders of Arizona Educators United took to Facebook to respond to the governor’s plan, pointing out Ducey had left out support staff and overall funding for public education.

Members of the grassroots movement who have been debating a potential strike are also raising questions of where the proposed funding will come from and how Ducey can ensure the plan remains in place in the years to come.

And all the while, the governor’s proposal is not yet a guarantee. The Legislator still has to approve it.

Music in this episode included “Little Idea,” “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.