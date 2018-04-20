Quantcast
Will Ducey get his plan passed before the strike starts? (access required)

Will Ducey get his plan passed before the strike starts? (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 20, 2018

Ducey ratcheted up the pressure on lawmakers this afternoon with vetoes of 10 bills, with identical veto letters for each urging the Legislature to pass his teacher pay raise plan.

