Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Will Ducey get his plan passed before the strike starts?
Ducey ratcheted up the pressure on lawmakers this afternoon with vetoes of 10 bills, with identical veto letters for each urging the Legislature to pass his teacher pay raise plan. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 20 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where ...