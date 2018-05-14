The Breakdown, Episode 18: The Red (for Ed) wave?

Red for Ed may be over, but it’s too soon to tell what consequences – and possibly new elected officials – it will bring to the Capitol over time.

Inspired educators are already jumping into the political fray in the hopes of unseating those lawmakers they found unsatisfactory in the process leading up to the strike. Others are rallying behind Democratic gubernatorial candidates or offering their time to the Invest in Education Act’s signature gathering efforts.

As questions continue to swirl around what comes next out of the red wave that hit the Capitol just two weeks ago, some officials have been waging other battles – and suffering defeat.

Music in this episode included “Little Idea,” “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.