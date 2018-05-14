Quantcast
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown, Episode 18: The Red (for Ed) wave?

The Breakdown, Episode 18: The Red (for Ed) wave?

By: Katie Campbell May 14, 2018

 

Jennifer Samuels, left, an eighth grade English teacher who plans to run for the House as a Democrat in Legislative District 15, speaks with LD15 constituents Alex Ariemma, center, and Debbie Voll during the LD15 Democrats meeting at the Paradise Valley Community Center on May 8. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

Jennifer Samuels, left, an eighth grade English teacher who plans to run for the House as a Democrat in Legislative District 15, speaks with LD15 constituents. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

Red for Ed may be over, but it’s too soon to tell what consequences – and possibly new elected officials – it will bring to the Capitol over time.

Inspired educators are already jumping into the political fray in the hopes of unseating those lawmakers they found unsatisfactory in the process leading up to the strike. Others are rallying behind Democratic gubernatorial candidates or offering their time to the Invest in Education Act’s signature gathering efforts.

As questions continue to swirl around what comes next out of the red wave that hit the Capitol just two weeks ago, some officials have been waging other battles – and suffering defeat.

