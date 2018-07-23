Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Behind the Ballot: Show me the money

Behind the Ballot: Show me the money

By: Katie Campbell July 23, 2018

 

With law enforcement and seized weapons in the background, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday details for invited media -- and campaign photographers -- the success of the Border Strike Force. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

With law enforcement and seized weapons in the background, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday details for invited media — and campaign photographers — the success of the Border Strike Force. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

It’s campaign season again – surprise – and that means there’s a slew of candidates hitting the pavement for campaign contributions.

But not everyone has been entirely honest about how they came to be on the campaign trail this year, and an alarmingly high number of signatures gathered by some candidates don’t even seem to be legit.

Meanwhile, some of the higher ticket offices hold no surprises for politicos as at least one incumbent appears to be cruising toward victory – at least as far as his finances are concerned.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Former utility regulator Gary Pierce rushes past reporters last year following his initial court appearance. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Government to decide whether to re-try bribery case after mistrial

Gary Pierce and his fellow co-defendants aren’t off the hook yet, despite the government’s failed attempt to convince a jury they were part of a scheme to bribe the former utility regulator.