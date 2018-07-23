Behind the Ballot: Show me the money

It’s campaign season again – surprise – and that means there’s a slew of candidates hitting the pavement for campaign contributions.

But not everyone has been entirely honest about how they came to be on the campaign trail this year, and an alarmingly high number of signatures gathered by some candidates don’t even seem to be legit.

Meanwhile, some of the higher ticket offices hold no surprises for politicos as at least one incumbent appears to be cruising toward victory – at least as far as his finances are concerned.

