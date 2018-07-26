Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / ACC to vote on taking over water company (access required)

ACC to vote on taking over water company (access required)

By: Katie Campbell July 26, 2018

The Arizona Corporation Commission will proceed with a vote today to install an interim manager at Johnson Utilities after the water company’s failed attempts in court to halt the appointment.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

With law enforcement and seized weapons in the background, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday details for invited media -- and campaign photographers -- the success of the Border Strike Force. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Behind the Ballot: Show me the money

It’s campaign season again - surprise - and that means there’s a slew of candidates hitting the pavement for campaign contributions.