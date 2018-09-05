Quantcast
Riggs wins SPI Republican nomination with slim margin of victory (access required)

By: Katie Campbell September 5, 2018

More than a week after the primary election, the Republican party finally has a nominee for superintendent of public instruction: Frank Riggs.

