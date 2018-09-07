Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Newcomer sheds doubts to win Democratic schools chief primary (access required)

Newcomer sheds doubts to win Democratic schools chief primary (access required)

By: Katie Campbell September 7, 2018

Nothing can capture the feeling Kathy Hoffman had when she knew she was victorious quite like a photo tweeted shortly before 10 on primary election night.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The "I voted sticker" is commonly given to voters across the U.S. after they cast their ballots. (Wikimedia Commons).

The Breakdown: Farewell

So much has already been said about Sen. John McCain, but his absence raises so many questions for the future of this state. Namely, who comes next?