The Breakdown: Don't tread on she

It may be the year of the woman, but moms running for office are still dealing with questions not often asked of their male colleagues.

Improvements to accessibility to the state House of Representatives are already in the works in anticipation of one new member who uses a wheelchair.

And the state Auditor General had sharp advice for lawmakers who might suggest that her office should be responsible for charter school finances.

