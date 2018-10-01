Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Don’t tread on she

The Breakdown: Don’t tread on she

By: Katie Campbell October 1, 2018

 

children between them. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

The children of House candidates Jennifer Samuels and Julie Gunnigle, and Senate
candidate Kristin Dybvig-Pawelko. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

It may be the year of the woman, but moms running for office are still dealing with questions not often asked of their male colleagues.

Improvements to accessibility to the state House of Representatives are already in the works in anticipation of one new member who uses a wheelchair.

And the state Auditor General had sharp advice for lawmakers who might suggest that her office should be responsible for charter school finances.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Piano Moment” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Jennifer Longdon, a presumptive state representative from Legislative District 24, poses before a set of stairs to the speaker's desk. "It's more than our numbers that keep me from being speaker," she said. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Presumptive lawmaker ushers in accessibility at the House

﻿Being a member of the minority party of the state House of Representatives isn’t the only obstacle that may keep Jennifer Longdon away from the speaker’s desk.