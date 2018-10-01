Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Ex-Pima County justice of peace accused of false tax return

Ex-Pima County justice of peace accused of false tax return

By: The Associated Press October 1, 2018

A former state lawmaker and Pima County justice of the peace has been indicted for making a false tax return and telling the Internal Revenue Service that luxury sports cars he bought were business expenses for his bus company.

Federal prosecutors say Keith Bee, a Republican who served in the Arizona House from 1991-92 and Arizona Senate from 1993 to 2000, is facing three counts of making a false tax return and one count of corruptly endeavoring to impede the administration.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last Friday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 6.

The indictment states Bee falsely claimed the purchase of six cars plus construction work that included a custom garage for the vehicles were business expenses of Bee Line Transportation.

Bee didn’t run for re-election this year and retired as a county justice of the peace last month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

U.S. senatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., celebrates her primary election victory, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. McSally will face U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the November election as they seek the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

McSally, Sinema to face for Arizona Senate seat

Rep. Martha McSally won the Republican nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, setting up a November contest with Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.