The Breakdown: The awards show no one asked for

By: Katie Campbell December 28, 2018

 

Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally

Expulsions, elections, appointments, oh why?

2018 has been an exciting year from the start. As it comes to a close we’re looking back on some of the standout moments.

What caught our reporters’ attention, and what do those stories mean for the future of Arizona?

We’re doing today’s show Academy Award-style, except the academy is us and the awards don’t mean a damn thing.

