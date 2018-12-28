Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Son of Arizona governor cited for use of fake ID

Son of Arizona governor cited for use of fake ID

By: The Associated Press December 28, 2018

A son of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is scheduled to appear in court after being arrested on suspicion of using a fake ID to get into a bar.

Joseph Ducey was arrested earlier this month outside a Scottsdale bar.

The 19-year-old was cited and released.

He’s scheduled to appear in Scottsdale City Court on Jan. 15.

Doug Ducey said Thursday his son would not receive any special treatment and will face the same legal consequences as anyone else.

According to police records, Joseph Ducey had a forged South Carolina driver’s license.

The report also says Ducey smelled of an intoxicant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The Arizona Supreme Court from left are Robert Brutinel, John Lopez, John Pelander, Scott Bales, Andrew Gould, Clint Bolick, Ann Scott Timmer.

Justice John Pelander retiring from Arizona Supreme Court

Arizona Supreme Court Justice John Pelander announced Tuesday that he plans to retire, giving Republican Gov. Doug Ducey the chance to appoint his fourth justice to the seven-member high court.