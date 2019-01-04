Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report January 4, 2019

In addition to the $30 million Ducey pledged to help the state’s water users carry out Arizona’s Drought Contingency Plan, the governor has promised an additional $5 million for Pinal County farmers to develop groundwater infrastructure, according to the Phoenix New Times’ Elizabeth Whitman.

