The law of totally foreseeable consequences (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 9, 2019

Policymakers’ attempts to solve the teacher shortage crisis by deregulating the profession aren’t working, but are filling more classrooms with underqualified teachers, according to the latest report from the Arizona School Personnel Administration Assn.

