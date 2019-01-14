Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Day one

The Breakdown: Day one

By: Katie Campbell January 14, 2019

 

Gov. Doug Ducey embraces one of his sons after he takes the oath of office to begin his second term on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Gov. Doug Ducey embraces one of his sons after he takes the oath of office to begin his second term on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

The 2019 legislative session has finally arrived.

Gov. Doug Ducey will be delivering his State of the State Address today, January 14. He rejected any calls for tax increases and promised the state would spend within its means during his inaugural address. What will be different about today?

Water will no doubt get a shoutout – the state has 18 days to meet a federal deadline to adopt the Drought Contingency Plan, and everyone is feeling the pressure.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Jennifer Jermaine PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Jennifer Jermaine: Public school grad and advocate (access required)

Jennifer Jermaine has long dedicated her career to public service in the nonprofit sector, but this was the year for her to take it to the next level.