The Breakdown: Day one

The 2019 legislative session has finally arrived.

Gov. Doug Ducey will be delivering his State of the State Address today, January 14. He rejected any calls for tax increases and promised the state would spend within its means during his inaugural address. What will be different about today?

Water will no doubt get a shoutout – the state has 18 days to meet a federal deadline to adopt the Drought Contingency Plan, and everyone is feeling the pressure.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.