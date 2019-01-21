The Breakdown: Water, water everywhere

It’s been just one week since the 2019 legislative session convened if you can believe it.

Lawmakers – and the Capitol press corps – already have their work cut out for them with hundreds of bills filed, and if you’re wondering why our team hasn’t gotten to one brilliant idea or the other yet, blame Mother Nature.

The long-awaited legislation on water and the Drought Contingency Plan hit legislators’ desks last week. What does – or doesn’t – it say?

