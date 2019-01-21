Quantcast
The Breakdown: Water, water everywhere

The Breakdown: Water, water everywhere

By: Katie Campbell January 21, 2019

 

In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

It’s been just one week since the 2019 legislative session convened if you can believe it.

Lawmakers – and the Capitol press corps – already have their work cut out for them with hundreds of bills filed, and if you’re wondering why our team hasn’t gotten to one brilliant idea or the other yet, blame Mother Nature.

The long-awaited legislation on water and the Drought Contingency Plan hit legislators’ desks last week. What does – or doesn’t – it say?

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

