Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Rep. Stringer apologizes to colleagues on House floor

Rep. Stringer apologizes to colleagues on House floor

By: Katie Campbell January 24, 2019

Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, answers questions Wednesday about his comments which were interpreted by some as racist. Stringer said he was not a racist but simply was detailing his views on the effects of rapid immigration on the country. With him is the Rev. Jarrett Maupin who agreed to let Stringer explain his comments to leaders of the African-American community in Phoenix. PHOTO BY HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott PHOTO BY HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

Rep. David Stringer apologized on the House floor today for inflammatory comments he has made about race.

Last year, the Republican from Prescott was twice recorded making comments about race and immigration, including that there aren’t “enough white kids to go around” in Arizona’s public schools and that African Americans “don’t blend in.”

“Issues that related to race and ethnicity are very sensitive in any setting,” he said today. “I believe, upon reflection, I have a duty to apologize to you as my colleagues.”

He said he has a deep personal respect for each of his House colleagues, and would never intentionally say or do anything to make them uncomfortable around him.

Following his most recent episode, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, asked him to resign as chair of the House Sentencing and Recidivism Reform Committee, which was later dissolved entirely. Stringer was also removed from the House Judiciary and Education Committees.

Still, not everyone was satisfied with the sanctions.

In December, Assistant Minority Leader Randy Friese said Stringer had already proven himself to be an ineffective legislator for his district and warned there would be a hyper focus on how Stringer interacted with his colleagues this session.

“Things that I have said are a deep concern to many of you,” Stringer said today, adding many of his colleagues had raised their concerns directly with him. “I want you to know that I am sorry.”

This is the first time Stringer has publicly apologized for his most recent comments, which were reported on by the Phoenix New Times in late November.

But he has sought to defend himself.

Just yesterday, Stringer sent a letter to his legislative colleagues blaming the “media filter making a mess of things” and inviting them to meet with him if his comments made them mad.

He expressed some regret in the letter – for “not recognizing the trap and simply walking away.”

“We all know people who say everything right, but whose deeds are lacking and whose hearts are closed by real bigotry,” he wrote. “They are the real problem when we talk about these issues.”

In the letter, he argued his comments had been taken out of context and conceded only that he “wasn’t choosing my words carefully in anticipation that they would be selectively excerpted.”

At the conclusion of his remarks today, Bowers addressed him directly. He said words hurt, and he was grateful to Stringer for recognizing that now and saying so on the floor.

“We will not always agree. We don’t have to believe the same,” Bowers said. “But words matter, and I hope you, all of you will correct me and that we will correct ourselves as we do the people’s work here.”

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. The revelation that a Phoenix woman in a vegetative state recently gave birth has prompted Hacienda HealthCare CEO Bill Timmons to resign, putting a spotlight on the safety of long-term care settings for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Lawmakers hear testimony on abuse of people with disabilities

In the wake of horror at Hacienda HealthCare, there is no shortage of ideas for how to prevent abuse in the disability community. But what action can and will actually be taken at the state Legislature this year is not yet clear.