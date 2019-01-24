Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The Benedict Arnold to Lines’ war room (access required)

The Benedict Arnold to Lines’ war room (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 24, 2019

On his way out the door, former AZGOP deputy communications director Robert Maxwell sent a stinging letter of resignation alleging Party chair Jonathan Lines is misappropriating party resources to boost his re-election bid, squandering party funds on useless consultants and putting the 2020 election in jeopardy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey to lege: Stash that cash (access required)

In his fifth State of the State speech, Ducey today pledged to boost the state’s rainy-day fund to $1 billion.