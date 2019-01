The Breakdown: Is this the Twilight Zone?

We’ve got one thing on our minds this week, and chances are you’ve already guessed it.

Embattled lawmaker Representative David Stringer was back in the news last week as the Phoenix New Times released a bombshell report on sex offense charges he faced in the 80s.

There were already calls for him to resign before the news broke, so what happens now?

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.