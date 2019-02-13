Quantcast
Arizona governor: Inquiry into police force 'whitewashed'

Arizona governor: Inquiry into police force ‘whitewashed’

By: The Associated Press February 13, 2019

Attorney Marc J. Victor speaks to the media concerning his client, Johnny Wheatcroft, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Chandler, Ariz. as Wheatcroft's wife, Anya Chapman, right, listens. Victor has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wheatcroft claiming the Glendale, Ariz. police dept. used excessive force against Wheatcroft during his arrest in 2017. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona’s governor says an excessive force investigation into police in a Phoenix suburb seems to have been “whitewashed” and should be reopened.

The comments Wednesday were an extremely rare rebuke of police and prosecutors for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

He was reacting to newly released body-camera video showing Glendale police officers repeatedly using a stun gun on a handcuffed man.

Johnny Wheatcroft has sued, saying one officer kicked him in the groin while another stunned him in the testicles during the July 2017 encounter.

Prosecutors declined to file charges. One officer was suspended for three days.

Ducey says prosecutors should “get to the bottom of what happened and hold people accountable.”

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it is turning over materials related to the incident to the FBI in Phoenix to investigate.

“After having personally reviewed all available video evidence, I have determined further investigation is warranted,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery in a press release. “In order to ensure the public’s confidence in any future determination of whether the use of force was lawful, review by an uninvolved agency is appropriate.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

