Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Lawmaker seeks $20M in groundwater funding for Pinal farmers (access required)

Lawmaker seeks $20M in groundwater funding for Pinal farmers (access required)

By: Carmen Forman February 15, 2019

After the Legislature passed a broad package of water reforms last month, one lawmaker seeks additional funding for Pinal County farmers that wasn’t appropriated in the drought plan.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. Doug Ducey waves to supporters at a Make America Great Again campaign rally for President Trump in Mesa on Oct. 19, 2018. Ducey has been a leading fundraiser in the 2018 election. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Ducey, Trump held secret meeting in October before rally

When President Donald Trump came to Arizona in October to drum up support for Martha McSally, he and Gov. Doug Ducey met for a private, one-on-one meeting.