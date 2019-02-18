Quantcast
The Breakdown: Just roll with it

By: Katie Campbell February 18, 2019

 

From left, House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Senate President Karen Fann and Senate Minority Leader David Bradley await the governor at the historic Capitol building on Jan. 31, 2019. PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

With no clear resolution ahead in the battle between the governor and Republican legislators, budget talks could take a turn toward empowering the minority party.

Republicans aren’t holding back on some of their top priorities, though. Empowerment Scholarship Accounts are back again, and the debate is every bit as fiery as you’d expect.

And we’ll have an update on where talks around protections for vulnerable adults are at this point in the legislative session.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

