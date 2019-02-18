The Breakdown: Just roll with it

With no clear resolution ahead in the battle between the governor and Republican legislators, budget talks could take a turn toward empowering the minority party.

Republicans aren’t holding back on some of their top priorities, though. Empowerment Scholarship Accounts are back again, and the debate is every bit as fiery as you’d expect.

And we’ll have an update on where talks around protections for vulnerable adults are at this point in the legislative session.

