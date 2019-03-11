The Breakdown: Livin’ on a prayer

Gov. Doug Ducey gets to choose from among five candidates to be the next justice on Arizona’s Supreme Court.

Noticeably absent from that list of names? Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. We’ll explain why.

GOP senators took the first step in budget negotiations with the House and the Ninth Floor.

And we’ve got a clue of how the investigation of Rep. David Stringer could play out in the House.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.