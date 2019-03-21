Attorney Joe Kanefield picked as Brnovich’s chief of staff

The attorney leading the investigation against Rep. David Stringer will be Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s new chief deputy and chief of staff.

Ballard Spahr partner Joe Kanefield, the former general counsel to Gov. Jan Brewer and former state elections director, will take on the role in May. He will replace Michael Bailey who President Trump appointed as U.S. attorney for Arizona last month.

Kanefield is the head of the firm’s politics and election law arm, and has also previously served as an Assistant Attorney General from 1995 to 2004, where he worked in the Tax Section and Solicitor General’s Office.

Kanefield is leading the House Ethics Committee investigation of Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott. The complaints to the committee targeted recorded comments Stringer made twice last year on race and immigration and multiple sex offense charges he faced in the ‘80s as reported by the Phoenix New Times.

Kanefield told Arizona Capitol Times he is genuinely thrilled for the opportunity to work with Brnovich and his outstanding team.

“I have a soft spot in my heart for that office,” Kanefield said. “I wouldn’t be able to do all the amazing work over the last 20 years if I had not started in the Attorney General’s Office in the beginning of my career.”

Kanefield is not the only change happening in the Attorney General’s Office. Brnovich made three additional staff promotions. Joseph Sciarrotta will be the new Civil Litigation Division Chief, Beau Roysden will be the Chief of the recently established Appeals & Constitutional Litigation Division and OH Skinner was named the new Solicitor General.