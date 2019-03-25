Quantcast
The Breakdown: Leave it up to fate

By: Katie Campbell March 25, 2019

 

Gov. Doug Ducey waves to supporters at a Make America Great Again campaign rally for President Trump in Mesa on Oct. 19, 2018. Ducey has been a leading fundraiser in the 2018 election. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Gov. Doug Ducey is poised to appoint more judges than any other governor in the state’s history.

The lasting impact he’s sure to have on the state’s courts have drawn a comparison between Ducey and President Donald Trump as he’s worked to reshape the federal judiciary.

And did you think we forgot? We’ll have the latest on the ethics investigation into Rep. David Stringer and whether he will comply with the Ethics Committee’s requests.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.

