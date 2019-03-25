The Breakdown: Leave it up to fate

Gov. Doug Ducey is poised to appoint more judges than any other governor in the state’s history.

The lasting impact he’s sure to have on the state’s courts have drawn a comparison between Ducey and President Donald Trump as he’s worked to reshape the federal judiciary.

And did you think we forgot? We’ll have the latest on the ethics investigation into Rep. David Stringer and whether he will comply with the Ethics Committee’s requests.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.