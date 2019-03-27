Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Fairness principle undergirds broad coalition behind SB1305 (access required)

Fairness principle undergirds broad coalition behind SB1305 (access required)

By: Guest Opinion March 27, 2019

I recently read a piece from a brave soldier about Turo and other rental car providers. I salute Damon Crutcher and his ability to earn extra money while serving our country. But I need to set the record straight on a few things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Definition of the word Minimum wage in a dictionary

HB2523 – Stop Undermining the Will of Arizona’s Voters

In my work since the minimum wage was passed I have heard from several working class individuals that employers are cutting benefits or keeping tips and justifying these actions by telling their employees that it is the only way they can pay the minimum wage. It seems to me that our legislature’s time would be better spent strengthening the Arizona Industrial Commission, which is in charge of investigating wage theft rather than reducing the minimum wage.