APS parent company discloses grand jury subpoenas in filing

Arizona Public Service’s parent company received federal grand jury subpoenas for documents related to the 2014 elections at least a month before APS released similar documents to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Pinnacle West disclosed the subpoenas in an annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February.

According to the report, first noticed by the Arizona’s Politics blog, the subpoenas namely sought information related to the 2014 secretary of state and Corporation Commission races, including records involving Pinnacle West’s CEO Donald Brandt and communications between company personnel and “a former ACC Commissioner.”

“Pinnacle West is cooperating fully with the United States Attorney’s office in this matter,” according to the SEC report.

The report signed on Feb. 22 was filed about a month before APS, the state’s largest electric utility, admitted to giving $10.7 million to dark-money groups that spent heavily in the 2014 race to elect two statewide utility regulators.

APS and Pinnacle West fought for years to keep ACC Chairman Bob Burns from forcing them to disclose their spending in 2014. They even took the fight to court and won when a judge said Burns alone had only limited authority to issue and enforce subpoenas.

That changed when Democrat Sandra Kennedy was elected to the commission in 2018, and Commissioner Boyd Dunn signed onto their fight to get the information.

That gave the trio a working majority on the five-member commission, increasing the likelihood that the company could be forced to hand over the long-sought documents.

APS finally turned them over on Friday, confirming what many political observers had suspected for years.

But the February SEC filing goes further than that.

The federal grand jury subpoenas are evidence of an investigation that led to the federal court case known as “Ghost Lobby” last year.

Former Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, his wife Sherry Pierce, lobbyist Jim Norton and water utility owner George Johnson were indicted for alleging cooking up a scheme in which the Pierces were paid for commission votes that favored Johnson.

The case ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict, and the feds opted not to try the case again.

At the time, Gary Pierce’s attorney Pat Gitre said the FBI’s investigation was rushed and inadequate.

“I think there were other forces in play… which we’re not allowed to talk about,” Gitre said.

But documents filed in the lead-up to the trial and conversations in court revealed the case stemmed from a larger investigation dubbed “Operation High Grid.”

Gary Pierce has already acknowledged talking to federal investigators about the 2014 secretary of state’s race, in which his son, Justin Pierce, was a Republican primary candidate.

Capitol Media Services’ Howard Fischer contributed to this report.

Read the full SEC report below. The disclosure of federal grand jury subpoenas issued to Pinnacle West is on page 33.







5b75204e 502f 4d95 ae83 149de983ef7c (PDF)

5b75204e 502f 4d95 ae83 149de983ef7c (Text)

