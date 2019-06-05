Legislators once again missed opportunity to truly fund schools

Teachers are still leaving Arizona, classrooms are still overcrowded, and our students still need nearly $700 million in public education funding. Arizona legislators had an opportunity to provide our students with the public education they deserve and, once again, they have failed to listen to their constituents with the budget they passed.

My son has just finished seventh grade. Like all students in Arizona, he has never had a fully funded education. The state has money that can be used to restore the funding that has been cut from our schools, but lawmakers chose to fund tax cuts over Arizona’s students.

Arizona teachers appreciate the money for raises, but it only barely moves the needle. No one, teacher or otherwise, should have to work a second job in order to make ends meet. All Arizonans should be able to achieve the American dream, yet I hear from so many new teachers leaving the state because they don’t think they’ll be able to afford a house, start a family, or put their children through college if they remain teaching in Arizona.

In addition, this budget leaves out so many of my colleagues who are also important in providing our students with a quality public education, such as special education aides, bus drivers, nurses, librarians, music and art teachers, and more. I can’t do my job without my colleagues, but, like teachers, there has been a mass exodus of great school support staff due to low pay.

The budget also expands results-based funding from $40 million to $70 million. This program shifts money to schools in affluent neighborhoods and raises the stakes of standardized testing. This program threatens our students’ ability to learn and grow by creating another persistent systemic funding inequity for our schools. The state should direct that money toward restoring all school funding. Making this program a priority in the budget sends the message that Arizona only values a select few students, which is not the purpose of public education.

It’s sad that in a year that we finally have enough revenue to restore education funding, our elected officials chose to reduce our state’s revenue. All polling has said that Arizona voters support raising their own taxes in order to invest in education, but this budget does the opposite. It enacts nearly $400 million in new permanent tax cuts, further reducing money available for public education.

Even knowing what their constituents wanted, legislators voted against them. Even with teachers watching, legislators voted to attack teachers and silence their voices by supporting Rep. Kelly Townsend’s #REDforED retaliation legislation. The last-minute amendment was not budget related and did nothing for our students. It is a blatant attempt to intimidate educators who have done nothing but committed their lives to the future of Arizona.

AEA members wore their red shirts and packed the House and Senate galleries for the last two weeks to hold legislators accountable and advocate for the resources we need for our students. We sent thousands of emails, wrote hundreds of postcards, and made hundreds of phone calls to lawmakers because every teacher has a story to tell about a student or colleague whose needs are not being met by this state budget.

We tried working with legislators, but despite all of our efforts and the needs of our students, lawmakers turned a blind eye to voters and our students. As a teacher, my students are my number one priority. Educators are used to rolling up our sleeves and taking responsibility for our students’ educational needs. As a parent, I will do what I can to ensure my child gets the public education he deserves. And as a voter, I know I have a responsibility to hold my elected officials responsible and I can vote for representatives and initiatives that I support. Together, the educators, parents, and voters know that we have the power to do what these legislators have failed to do, and that is fund our schools.

Marisol Garcia is a social studies teacher in Isaac Elementary School District and the vice president of the Arizona Education Association.