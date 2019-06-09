Quantcast
Ducey signs bill to make it more difficult for citizens to put measures on the ballot (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services June 9, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey has given his approval to yet another measure that will throw roadblocks in the path of Arizonans who seek to craft their own laws and constitutional amendments.

