Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Future of dull historical naming board about to become political (access required)

Future of dull historical naming board about to become political (access required)

By: Katie Campbell June 17, 2019

What’s in a name? If you sit on the State Board on Geographic and Historic Names, a lot of research, socio-geographical considerations and, now and then, a bit of drama – one might even say a bit of Shakespearean drama.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Questions620

Who killed mall commission remains a mystery (access required)

The Legislative Governmental Mall Commission was given a name bureaucracies dream of and a death Sen. Lela Alston described as “snakey” even by political standards.