Home / Featured News / Lawmakers OK new Lewis prison cell door locks (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 18, 2019

The Arizona Department of Corrections received approval Tuesday to start the first phase of a nearly $46 million plan to replace cell door locks, fire alarms and air conditioning at two state prisons.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

