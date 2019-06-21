Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / budget / Talk of bipartisan budget turns to bitter words at session’s end (access required)

Talk of bipartisan budget turns to bitter words at session’s end (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 21, 2019

A session that began with lofty promises — at least in the Senate — of bipartisan collaboration, the likes of which had rarely been seen before, ended with Democrats united against the budget and decrying a lack of working across the aisle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - This July 23, 2014 file photo shows a state prison in Florence, Ariz. A book that discusses the impact of the criminal justice system on black men is being kept out of the hands of Arizona prison inmates. The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the Arizona Department of Corrections to rescind a ban on "Chokehold: Policing Black Men." (AP Photo/File)

Department of Corrections to pitch prison locks fix (access required)

More than a month after media reports detailed how broken locks in state prisons led to violent assaults on correctional staff, the Arizona Department of Corrections is seeking approval to spend $17.7 million to fix some of the locks.