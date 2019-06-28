Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Federal judge recommends dismissing professor’s sex bias claim (access required)

Federal judge recommends dismissing professor’s sex bias claim (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt June 28, 2019

A magistrate judge recommended June 24 that a transgender professor’s claim he was discriminated on the basis of sex for his preapproved gender reassignment surgery be tossed out.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

copy-paste-620

Attorney who plagiarized U.S. justices withdraws application for state court

The attorney who plagiarized passages from U.S. Supreme Court justices in her application for the Arizona Court of Appeals has withdrawn her name from consideration.