Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Focus / Education / Education department reverses course, grants military family voucher (access required)

Education department reverses course, grants military family voucher (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 2, 2019

A 5-year-old Sierra Vista boy denied an Empowerment Scholarship Account and featured in a video posted over the weekend by a school choice organization will get state help paying for private school this fall.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this April 5, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle sits near the wall as President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in El Centro, Calif. A federal judge has denied a request by the U.S. House of Representatives to prevent President Donald Trump from tapping Defense Department money for a border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Lawmakers look to 2020 as ink dries on this year’s bills (access required)

The legislative session wasn’t even done before lawmakers started announcing bills they planned to introduce next session.