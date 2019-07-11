Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / If you thought Ducey donning Nikes was funny (access required)

If you thought Ducey donning Nikes was funny (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 11, 2019

Arizona might be “doing just fine” without Nike, according to Ducey, but that doesn’t mean the company isn’t welcome. The governor on Thursday afternoon used Twitter, the same medium on which he ripped into Nike a week ago over a flag/shoe controversy, to welcome the company to Arizona. To read more on this item plus all ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Speaking of ‘people who should not be voting’ (access required)

Fontes’ office called the police on AZ Patriots last week after repeatedly asking members of the group to stop shooting video while the office was operating as a polling place.